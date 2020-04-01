Latest news as COVID-19 impacts the world

WITH Israel ranking first in COVID-19 safety, the USA had now surpassed China’s Hubei province in Corona virus cases, making it the new epicentre. The USNS Comfort hospital ship had in the meantime arrived in the New York Harbour with 1,000 hospital beds on board.

According to international media, Australia’s government would charter planes full of products such as rock lobster, beef and dairy to key markets in Asia.

In Britain, the number of deaths due to Covid-19 rose 27% in a single day, with 1 789 deaths and the prime minister, Boris Johnson, currently, the only major leader to test positive for the coronavirus. Should this trend continue, it is predicted that fatalities could eventually rise to 250,000 fatalities.

Usage of Facebook and WA had risen in double digits as a third of the world’s people are in lock down and using social media as the only tool to stay in touch with loved ones. However, this has given rise to fake news regarding the Corona virus spreading across the globe and especially in South Africa (SA), fake news regarding the COVID-19 is at an all-time high.

Meanwhile, closer to home, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and the Department of Employment and Labour in SA had put aside R30 billion towards a temporary relief scheme for workers not receiving their full salaries while sent home or laid off.