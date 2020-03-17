Language activist lambasts International Mother Tongue Day

MPUMALANGA language activist, Goodenough Mashego, has lambasted the celebration of the International Mother Tongue Day.

The day is celebrated internationally every year on February 21.

Mashego said that in the South African context, indigenous languages were not worth celebrating because they were languages meant to be spoken daily.

Mashego said that the celebration was a sign that people were drifting away from their languages.

“We need to preserve our language because they are very important. These are the languages we use when dreaming at night. These are the languages we use when communicating with our ancestors,” he added.

Mashego is also campaigning for the Sepulana language to be officially recognised by government.

He said when people neglected their languages; they would be officially abandoning their own culture, which would put them in trouble in the future.

“When people move away from their languages they will no longer use their tradition and start ignoring important things in their lives. Our forefathers were using traditional herbs to cure many diseases, but now we do not even try to use that, we only focus on the western medication,” Mashego said.

The activist is also a member of the Mapulaneng Writers Association, an advocacy and lobby group for the Mapulana culture, history and language.