Kruger National Park readies for reopening accommodation facilities

South Africa’s National Parks (SANParks), in its latest statement said it was preparing for a recall of its hospitality staff and embarking on a a phased-in approach in the reopening of its overnight facilities. this comes after the most recent announcement of President Cyril Ramaphosa that accommodation providers could resume operations. This means that tourism in Mpumalanga can once again benefit as it includes the very popular Kruger National Park.

SANParks CEO, Fundisile Mketeni, said the President’s brought good news to SANParks and many nature lovers who for the past three months have been yearning to visit their favourite national park. “However we urge those who cannot wait to book into our accommodation to exercise a bit of patience as SANParks readies itself for the reopening.’ He said SANParks will approach the opening of its accommodation facilities responsibly to ensure that the gains made by South Africa in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are not compromised.

Mketeni said the process of recalling back staff in preparation for the reopening was to commence soon. “We will then immediately activate the re-training of staff on new operating protocols in line with industry standards. The safety of both staff and guests is critical and we have to ensure that we are in compliance with regard to regulations as well as health standards and protocols. We will announce the dates for the reopening of accommodation bookings in the next few days”.