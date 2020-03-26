Kings School bags best performing school award

WHITE RIVER – King’s School had been named the best performing school in the White River circuit.

The teachers recently received their well-deserved awards during a special ceremony. During the event, schools and teachers which displayed outstanding performance were honoured.

Nadia du Plooy, a teacher at Kings School, told NewsHorn that they were very proud to be named the best performing school in the White River circuit. “The awards we received will motivate us to continue to do even better,” Du Plooy said.

The awards notched up by this top school included Best Physical Science Teacher 2019, Best Afrikaans First Additional Language Teacher 2019, Best Life Science Teacher 2019, Best Mathematics Teacher 2019, Best Accounting Teacher 2019, Best Music Secondary School 2019 and Best Music Primary School 2019.

Hlanganani High School’s performance ensured the second spot with Rob Ferreira High School the third best.