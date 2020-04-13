King Harris takes the world by storm

BY being determined to nurture your craft there is no telling where you might end up in the cosmos. And like a shooting star, the 28-year-old Treasure Sibiya, epitomises just that.

Sibiya, also known as King Harris in entertainment circles, told NewsHorn how he has grown from a self-taught photographer to a master of ceremonies (MC) for several big events on the national and neighbouring countries’ social calendars respectively.

“I have accomplished many of my short term goals, just from being Kamhlushwa in Nkomazi, to be able to take my parents and certain other people out of poverty. This also includes being able to provide for my daughter and to invest in her future, which has been one of the goals that I focused on,” he said.

Having worn many hats throughout his journey in the industry, Harris has worked alongside international hip-hop artist, Chance the Rapper, as a photographer, while also hosting a podcast and an online radio called WTD.

He said that although he stopped doing the podcast he was grateful that it helped him understand various aspects in the industry.