Kgaugelo Mashile: from depression to business leader

ALTHOUGH he suffers from depression, Kgaugelo Mashile does not allow it to stop him from being a successful businessman.

Mashile (34) from Scott Shilez Tombstones and Aluminium (SSTA) in Marite, told NewsHorn that he was forced to quit his day job because it led to severe depression, that nearly cost him his life.

“After I slightly recovered, I packed my bags and came back home, but I had responsibilities and I had no income at the time. My parents did their part to support me, but as a man I had to provide for myself and my family. I had skills to manufacture tombstones and carpets,” he said.

“I also realised that in my village they were buying their tombstones in town and it was expensive for them. When they encounter a problem, it takes time to fix it,” he said.

“I then took the advantage of the situation and after the first attempt, customers were queuing at my door because my service was good,” Mashile said.

He added that he also saw an opportunity to manufacture aluminium windows and doors.

“Clients from villages and even those building upmarket houses used aluminium, but they had to depend on local hardware stores, which did not provide good quality.

“I tried a few different designs but I had to be creative and that worked for me because within a few months I regain trust from the very same community that I came from,” Mashile said.

“Then I started to receive calls outside the province and what makes me happier is the fact tat within two years I created jobs for more than 10 people and I have no doubt I will create more jobs,” he added.

Mashile also recently joined animal health care services.

“I went through a short training and got registered so that I can vaccinate and breed all sorts of livestock. It’s a slow project, but it is moving and with the effort that I am putting in I have no doubt that I will make it I also have a national Diploma in Agriculture Animal Production.”

He said his aim was to tell young people to take advantage of the needs in their communities to provide a service and become successful in business.

“I am still recovering from the depression, but I did not let that put me down forever. I stood up and started something for myself and the fact that I am doing what I love most makes me sleep at night and further help me to recover,” Mashile said.

“If I could do it, young people like me can also do it. We are living in a time where young people need to create their own jobs rather than waiting for someone to start something for them or they could end in depression,” he concluded.

If you want to get in touch with Kgaugelo contact him on +27 64 732 5440