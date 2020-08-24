Kede and Harris puts on new show for the masses

LOCKDOWN will never be the same as favourite media personalities, Kedebone Mkhabela and King Harris present you with a new entertaining and informative online show dubbed, Lockdown with Kede and Harris.

The lively and outspoken Harris said that the show was a mixture of celebrity interviews, DJ performances, including an update on latest COVID-19 related news, and entertainment news.

With the world moving towards the fourth industrial revolution, the show promised to provide fans with an opportunity to be entertained while staying safe in the comfort of their homes, he said.

“The show will create a platform for local designers, and it will get to dress the hosts, Kede Mkhabela and myself, with the latest apparels. It is also our responsibility as South Africans in the arts to play our part in informing and entertaining our people with the platforms we have as we continue to fight against COVID-19,” Harris added.

“We want to contribute in educating our people about the dangers of continuing to unnecessarily move around when our government has advised not to, to help them understand the analogy of movement as well as create a source of income for some of the artists in Mpumalanga whose livelihood was affected by this challenging period,” he said.

According to Harris, the show will also create a platform to keep educating the fans during the lockdown period by using entertainment to do so, while giving them a reason to adhere to the rules of the lockdown.

“This will also help create employment for the artists currently not getting bookings because of the lockdown. And we also aim to give a platform to our viewers to interact with their favourite personalities.

“This is a perfect tool to use the arts to create memories that will soften the blow we currently feel we have been dealt,” Harris concluded.