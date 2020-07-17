Just in: Tourism organizations lobby for government to open borders

Several tourism organizations are currently lobbying at the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency offices for government to open borders in an effort to allow tourism and job opportunities in the country. More updates to follow on the story.
Related posts
COVID news and new bubonic plague in chinaWhile the country is still suspected of having started the COVID-19 pandemic, a new threat had...
Protect the elderly from COVID-19President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the public to protect the elderly from exposure to Coronavirus,...
- 30/06/2020 Tumelo Waga Dibakwane Comments Off on COVID-19 cases shoot up, Gauteng to emerge as epicentre
COVID-19 cases shoot up, Gauteng to emerge as epicentreSouth Africa’s COVID-19 cases are on a sharp and steady increase with 6 130 new cases reported...