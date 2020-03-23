JSE’s biggest companies see shares dropping as COVID-19 takes hold

The money market is bucking like a thoroughbred horse without any training and globally it is said that this had never been seen before.

MoneyWeb gets all poetical, calling this phenomenon something primal with the world economy slowly grinding to a halt. Life as we know it, had ceased to exist.

Goldman Sachs, considered in the same terms as the Bible in the financial districts of the USA said that the world’s foremost country (as they consider themselves to be) is seeing its GDP shrinking by 24%. It was the end of the earth in 2008 when it shrank by what is now considered a mere 8.4%.

Blue chip stocks are trading at levels never seen before and if one had the gift of foresight, it could mean a lot of money in the back pocket. On the other hand, we may see investors and businessmen throwing themselves of roofs of buildings as happened during the Depression in the Twenties.

Discovery shares had dropped by more than R55 and Sasol and MTN shares are suddenly worth much less as well, what it was worth more than a decade ago. MTN is down 57% this year, R90 billion in market value has disappeared. But not only the virus could be blamed. Because of MTN’s monopoly fine of more than USD 5 billion and being smack centre in the oil wars affecting Nigeria’s pipe line, its R235 share is now worth R100.

Banks are following suit as are owners of luxury brands. Imagine losing R52 billion in one go as did the CEO of Checkers did during the Steinhoff saga? And here we are worried about toilet paper.

From hereon, maybe more people would realise that when all else fails, friends, family and loved ones are more important than the bottom line. How many times in history had it been proved that great disasters brought benefits as well?

NewsHorn wishes all its readers and advertisers faith and health during the COVID-19. This too shall pass and maybe, just maybe, we would all care about each other a little more.

And like the zoo in Tshwane, we are open.