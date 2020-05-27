Job losses not affected by lockdown

“ALMOST nine in 10 (89.5%) of those who were employed before the national lockdown remained employed during the lockdown,” according to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).

This comes amid a recently released report concerning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on employment and income in the country.

Stats SA said in a statement that 8.1% reported that they lost their jobs or had to close down their businesses while 1.4% became unemployed.

It also highlighted that the national lockdown was the main reason of respondents, at 63.6%, were temporarily absent from work while just over one-third (34.1 %) said that they were not at work due to ill-health and 2.3% were absent due to other reasons.

“Almost 70% of those who lost their jobs reported it was due to their place of work or business shutting down or due to lack of customers.

“Before the national lockdown, a majority of respondents indicated that they had worked from non- residential buildings while only 1.4% of those employed worked from home. However, the COVID-19 pandemic brought about a change where 77.9% of those who worked during the national lockdown did so from home compared to 15.1 % who worked from non-residential buildings,” Stats SA stated.

It further alluded that a majority of respondents who said that their hours of work had been reduced were employed permanently and there was little change in their salary for most of them.

“Only 5.4 % of respondents who reported owning a small registered business indicated that they received financial relief from government.

On income and hunger

The percentage of respondents who reported that they received no income increased from 5.2% before the lockdown to 15.4% by the sixth week of lockdown.

While the majority of respondents reported salary or wages as their primary source of income before and during the national lockdown, the percentage of respondents who received an income from salary or wages decreased from 76.6% before the lockdown to 66.7% by the sixth week of the national lockdown.

The decrease in the percentage of individuals reporting income from salary or wages and own business seems to have been offset by increases in the percentage of individuals reporting utilising income from savings and investments (up from 4.8% before the lockdown to 6% during the lockdown), from UIF (increasing from 0.3% to 2.1%) and from taking loans from friends, family and/or businesses (rising from 1.7% to 3.3%).

More than half of respondents (56.2%) said their income had stayed the same since the lockdown started, while 25.8% of respondents reported a decrease in income. About one in 10 respondents (11.2%) indicated that it was too soon to tell what impact the pandemic would have on their income.

For those respondents who were employed during the lockdown, income remained the same as before the lockdown for 67.5% of them, while 21.3% indicated reduced income. Less than 1% indicated that their income increased.

The main reasons cited by respondents for the decrease in income since the start of the lockdown are: (1) they had to close their businesses due to the lockdown, (2) the business, company or organisation they work for closed due to the national lockdown, and (3) a decrease in the demand for their goods and services.

The main coping mechanisms used to fill income gaps for respondents who reported a reduction in their income were: (1) reducing their spending, (2) accessing their savings, (3) relying on extended family members, friends and the community, and (4) claiming from the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

One-third of respondents (33.4%) reported that COVID-19 and the lockdown will have no impact on their ability to cover their financial obligations while 18.7% and 18.2% of respondents indicated that it would have a major or moderate impact, respectively.

Just more than two-thirds of respondents (67.7%) indicated that they are more concerned about the potential long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their financial situation compared to 12.3% of respondents who indicated being more concerned about the possible short-term impact.

Roughly one in 10 respondents (10.5%) reported that it was too soon to tell whether they were more concerned about the long- or short-term impact of the virus.