Is SA’s Gender-based violence (GBV) increasing?

What is GBV?

Gender-based violence (GBV) is violence that is directed at an individual based on his or her biological sex OR gender identity. It includes sexual, verbal, physical, emotional, and psychological abuse, coercion, threats and economic or educational deprivation in public or private life.

A 79-year-old man appeared in the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape on charges of rape, sexual assault and grooming children. He was arrested after allegedly raping an 11-year old girl. Working as a painter in the Redelinghuys area, he lured children to his house with guavas.

In another case, the Western Cape High Court heard that Nosicelo Tsipa (35) received threatening messages before she was murdered, allegedly by her 42-year old husband after years of a strained marriage. Babsy Ntamehlo is standing trial after Tsipa’s partially burnt body was discovered in a shallow grave along the Mosselbank River.

In a case against two members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), officers Otshepeng Nkate (26) and Lebogang Tladi (36) are charged with the rape of a 20-year-old woman.

North West’s regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Henry Mamothame, said the two policemen, who were released on R3 00 bail each, were called to Lorwaneng Village to attend to a dispute between the victim and her boyfriend.

After police interviewed the pair, the woman was detained for malicious property damage and handcuffed on the way to the police station. However, according to Mamothame, the officers took a detour to the Maseru entertainment place in Mahikeng, where the victim was forced to swallow a drink which rendered her “dizzy.” The young woman alleged that the police officer undressed and raped her.

The case had been postponed for further investigation.