Interest rates in SA – more cuts looming

According to MoneyWeb, nobody could have predicted the big interest rate cuts as a way to put more money back in the pockets of South Africans, especially with the COVID-19 destroying an already limping economy which had slipped into a recession.

The latest rate cut by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) would take effect today, April 15 and would drop the repo rate to 4,25% per annum. While this is good news to many living on the breadline, it does not paint a positive picture for pensioners. The SA government is considering increasing grants and pensions to enable beneficiaries to continue to survive the effect of the global pandemic on the economy.

In May, further rate cuts could become a reality.