Innibos festival cancelled until later in the year

Nelspruit’s festival of all festivals, the popular Innibos Art Festival has been postponed due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Andy Lubbe, festival director, the organisers had decided to be pro-active, but made it clear in a statement to the media that the festival is now planned for December this year.

The Innibos Festival had since its inception brought an average of R85 million to the province’s financial coffers. Lubbe said that even if the December festival is not as big as the usual event, the organisers would do everything they can to ensure that not only the artists, but also the public, would be able to attend and forget the hardship the pandemic also brought to our region, town and province. The date being considered is from December 10 to 13, but more information would be shared when the current uncertainty abates.

The Innibos offices can be contacted on 013 741 5294.