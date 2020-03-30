Informal businesses need permit to stay open during lock down

Informal businesses such as spaza shops and hawkers were urged to obtains the necessary permits to operate during the recent lock down, said Mpumalanga Finance, Economic Development and Tourism MEC, Pat Ngomane.

Ngomane made this announcement following confusion from the informal sector, regarding what type of business is allowed to operate during the national lock down period. Hawkers, spaza and local shop owners, especially in Mpumalanga’s townships and rural areas claimed that police do not allow them to operative, even though they sell essential goods.

According to item 11(B)(1)(b) of the promulgated Regulations under the Disaster

Management Act – aimed at addressing, preventing and combating the spread of the

Coronavirus, COVID-19 – “All businesses and other entities shall cease operations during the lock down, save for any business or entity involved in the manufacturing, supply, or provision of an essential good or service”.

“I must clarify that even though a business sells goods classified as essential or provides services classified as essential, it must, however, possess a valid business operating permit or business trading license issued by their respective municipality. Informal businesses, like spaza shops and hawkers, require a business operating permit issued by their local municipality, and formal businesses, like supermarkets, must have a business license – also obtained from their local municipality to operate. This is non-negotiable; it is what the legislation dictates. Unfortunately, we cannot, therefore allow any business without such documentation to operate,” explained Ngomane.

Food and goods classified as essential items include among others, toilet paper, hand sanitiser, facial masks, disinfectant cleaners, all-purpose cleaners, baby formula, disposable nappies, bleach and food.

South Africa has been locked down since last week to try to stop the spreading of the Coronavirus. So far, more than 1000 people had been infected while two in the Western Cape and the latest fatality in KwaZulu-Natal had brought the death toll to three.