Indonesia hit by powerful earthquake

Indonesia, located in the so-called ring of fire, had been struck by an earthquake off the coast of Java today ( July 7).

The quake measured 6.6 on the Richter scale and hit the island just before 10 am (SA time) and was felt as deep as 528.7km under the sea in the central region of Indonesia’s main island.

The country had been rocked by more than 11,000 earthquakes of varying strength in 2019 according to the nation’s meteorological agency.

The most devastating earthquake in recent Indonesian history was on Dec. 26 in 2004, when a magnitude 9.5 quake triggered a massive tsunami that killed around 226,000 people along the shorelines of the Indian Ocean, including more than 126,000 in Indonesia, was felt as far as Gans Bay in South Africa and tilted the earth several centimetres on its axis. Scientists labelled this quake a mega thrust and one of the most deadly during the last decade.

