Important arrangements for SASSA beneficiary and grant payouts during COVID-19

AT SASSA, large groups of people visit the offices daily and the organisation had instituted these measures after having the Corona virus pandemic declared a national disaster:

Beneficiaries are advised to avoid collecting their grants on the first day of payment due to increased pedestrian traffic at shopping malls and other outlets, which is a health risk during this period. Once SASSA has paid money into a beneficiary’s account, the money will stay there and can be accessed at any day of the month instead of taking a health risk and visiting an outlet on the first day of the month.

All Integrated Community Registration Outreach Programmes (ICROP) had been suspended with immediate effect. Also, home, clinic and hospital visits by SASSA officials had also been suspended. In the cases of beneficiaries being above 75 years of age or bedridden, a proxy letter, should be given to a trusted source to obtain the money. Ensure the beneficiary’s ID document is sent with the necessary document.

No more than 100 people (depending on the size of the waiting area) would be seen per day in local offices of SASSA. Notices at these entrances had been posted to this effect.

Do not visit local offices for simple enquiries. Call SASSA and SAPO on their toll-free customer care numbers or make use of social media platforms or communicate on social media platforms.

At cash pay point, the number of people serviced would not succeed more than 100 people in line with governmental instruction. Priority will be given to elderly, frail, people with disabilities, mothers with children as well as pregnant women.

SASSA and SAPO staff at pay points would constantly keep clients informed of the process. In a statement these organisations emphasised that these arrangements are for the safety benefit of all. Hand sanitizers would also be provided, especially in areas where water is limited.

Staff dealing directly with clients would be provided with the necessary protective kits to ensure their health safety.

Additional cash dispensers would be used to ensure that there is no crowding at cash pay points and post offices.

SASSA offices would remain open during working hours and those offices which were closed while awaiting protection kits are and would re-open. Protective kits are being delivered in batches to all SASSA offices.

For more information call 0800 60 10 11.