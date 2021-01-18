Illegal traders back in business as alcohol ban gets underway

ALCOHOL traders in Mpumalanga’s rural areas are back in business the ban on alcohol sales came into effect in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The public tried to buy as much alcohol as they could even before President Cyril Ramaphosa slapped a second ban on the liquor industry. Charging exorbitant prizes traders are once again capitalising on the ban with the price of a beer jumping from R17 to R35 minutes after the President’s speech. It however did not stop the public to fork out money to continue the Christmas cheer.

Traders who wanted to remain anonymous told NewsHorn that they welcomed the ban of alcohol because to them it means they will make a profit. “Since the beginning of lockdown we have been making lot of money from selling alcohol behind doors, because there we charge any price that we want and this time we don’t negotiate because people are desperate. The good thing about it is that even police they come and buy from us and we are safe because they will not arrest us as they also want to serviced,” they maintained.

Kagiso Mayilane from Mganduzweni said it was the wrong time to ban alcohol as people wanted to celebrate the New Year and other home activities before officially starting 2021. “We are forced to buy the expensive alcohol because of the festive seasons so I also feel for the tavern owners because they used all their money to buy stock for December and now they had to close. So we have to support them and let them make profit while they still can because every time when the number of new infections rises they are the first to get punished,” he said.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said anyone who found selling or buying alcohol would be arrested and fined. “We are pleading with members of our community to refrain from buying alcohol after the President’s alcohol ban, because they will be arrested and fined for something that they could have avoided,” he told NewsHorn.