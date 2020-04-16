HSRC in joint venture to investigate COVID-19 impact on health workers

Masoka Dube

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) in partnership with the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Nelson R. Mandela School of Medicine, would conduct a on the effect of COVID-19 on health workers.

Health workers are on the frontline of the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and many had been infected by the virus. “With this in mind, the HSRC and UKZN’s School of Medicine would try to understand how the virus is affecting South African health workers, both physically and emotionally,” Professor Priscilla Reddy, the lead researcher said.

The survey which would be conducted on an online platform and include expanded professional designations such asnurses, medical practitioners, medical students, support staff and allied healthcare workers among others.

“We ask all health workers to please share the link with colleagues so that government can ascertain a better picture of what is happening in the medical fraternity as it responds to COVID-19. If we can understand this better, we can ensure the correct interventions to protect health workers physically and emotionally,” she said.

Professor Moshabela from UKZN’s School of Medicine said, “We are very happy to work with the HSRC on this survey and to be part of national efforts to understand how COVID-19 is impacting on our health professionals. We ask all health professionals to please take a few minutes to fill in this questionnaire. It will help us to understand how we should help and support you. To make it as easy as possible, we have also chosen a data free platform,” Moshabela said.

Health workers could participate in the study by clicking on the link www.hsrc.ac.za/heroes. Data from this survey would be used to advise government on how to capacitate health workers to ensure they are able to deliver quality health care services, particularly as South Africa prepares for a possible increase in COVID-19 diagnoses later in the year, according to Moshabela.