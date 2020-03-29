How to save on your car insurance

IT is not always possible to control that which negatively affects your insurance and monthly premium, but taking into consideration these few tips may allow you some leverage in managing it:

The value of your car

Replacing a car of R1million would obviously cost more than replacing one worth R100 000, so the simple fact is your premium would be higher if your car is worth more. Remember, your vehicle drops in value with every passing month, so ensure your premiums are up to date with your car’s CURRRENT value – not what it was worth in 2016. Where you live

Johannesburg has more hijackings and car thefts than Bloemfontein or Durban, so the risk of owning a car in Jozi is higher than most other places. With two borders in close proximity to Mpumalanga, this province also has a high risk profile. With higher risk comes a higher premium. However, installing a vehicle tracking device and parking it in a lockable garage overnight, could lower your risk profile, impacting your pocket. You

Compared to a 22-year-old male, a woman of 45 is less likely to race her friends in the streets, isn’t she? An older woman is automatically a lower risk than a young man. Only you can establish a safe driving record over time. These days, many insurance companies track client driving behaviour with a device installed in your car to determine if you’re a safe driver or not. So it is really up to you if you want to pay less for insurance by driving responsibly and safely.