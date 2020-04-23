How Ramaphosa’s R500bn stimulus package affects YOU

Adriaan de Beer

THE R500 billion economic and social support package, announced on Tuesday by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is the first drastic step taken by the government on the long road to economic recovery from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the novel coronavirus outbreak has already dealt the economy a severe blow, the number of people worldwide facing acute food insecurity could nearly double this year to 265 million.

With millions of citizens all over the country staggering under the intense economic and social pressure, Ramaphosa said the pandemic’s effect on the economy and the ordinary lives of people would change the face of the country forever.

He said the government was going into the second phase of economic measures with this “massive social and economic support package” when announcing the expanded economic and social relief measures for the COVID-19 virus. This stimulus package amounted to 10 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“The impact of the coronavirus requires an extraordinary coronavirus budget – of around R500bn – to direct resources towards fighting the pandemic. This will include the reprioritisation of around R130bn within the current budget,” Ramaphosa said, which the Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni, would expand on in the coming days.

The extraordinary funding measures are being channelled into healthcare, social relief and vital municipal services.

“Alongside this unprecedented public health effort are the measures we are taking to protect livelihoods, to stave off hunger and destitution and to set our economy on a path of recovery,” Ramaphosa said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) said the impact of lost tourism revenues, declining remittances and travel and other restrictions linked to the pandemic were expected to leave about 130 million people acutely hungry this year, while 135 million were already in this category.

“COVID-19 is potentially catastrophic for millions who are already hanging by a thread,” Arif Husain, WFP chief economist and director of research, assessment and monitoring said.

Ramaphosa responded by saying that the pandemic required the response that was equal to the scale of the disruption that it was causing.

“A significant area that requires massive additional expenditure is the relief of hunger and social distress in our communities across the country,” Ramaphosa stressed.

To help the poor and vulnerable, he said the government had decided on a six months temporary coronavirus grant to assist them. This means that child support grants will receive an extra R300 next month and from June an extra R500.

“The government will also allocate an extra R260 for other grant beneficiaries for the next six months,”Ramaphosa said, adding that the Department of Social Development would outline the requirements for qualifying for these grants.

An additional R100bn will be set aside for the protection of jobs and the creation of jobs, he added.

“We will direct R50bn towards relieving the plight of those who are most desperately affected by the coronavirus,” Ramaphosa said.

“While we have put in place measures to protect wages of workers in the formal economy and have extended support to small, medium and micro-sized businesses, millions of South Africans in the informal economy and those without employment are struggling to survive,” he said.

The President said R20bn would also be made available to municipalities for emergency water supply, sanitation, supply food and shelter for the homeless, with R30bn allocated from the current budget.

The rest of the funds would be raised through the UIF, the NDB (New Development Bank – BRICS), the World Bank, the AfDb (African Development Bank) and the IMF (International Monetary Fund). He said the country was already in talks with lenders.

“This funding will be used in the first instance to finance the response to the coronavirus,” he said.

“If we are to successfully manage the anticipated surge in cases and ensure that everyone who needs treatment receives it, we must provide for additional expenditure on personal protective equipment for health workers, community screening, an increase in testing capacity, additional beds in field hospitals, ventilators, medicine and staffing,” Ramaphosa said.

“It is expected that the scheme will support over 700 000 companies and more than three million employees through this difficult period. A number of the banks are ready to roll out the product before the end of the month.

“Government is also working on additional support measures for vulnerable and affected sectors like the taxi industry,” said the president, adding that an additional R2bn would be set aside for SMMEs and spaza shop owners.

“This crisis will not last forever, and the day will come when these measures are no longer needed. Until then, however, we must ensure that all of our people receive adequate support,” the President said.

“The scale of this emergency relief programme is historic. It demonstrates that we will not spare any effort, or any expense, in our determination to support our people and protect them from harm. We will – and we must – do whatever it takes to recover from this human, social and economic crisis. Our country and the world we live in will never be the same,” he said.

• Follow the Health Department’s latest updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19), including the NICD’s prevention methods. Travellers from COVID-19 affected areas are advised to stay at home for up to 14 days.

• If you develop any symptoms contact your doctor or clinic, they will advise your next steps. For more information visit the National Institute for Communicable Diseases website.