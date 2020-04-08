Households called to stand together against abuse and violence

Tumelo Waga Dibakwane

THE Portfolio Committee on Women in Mpumalanga had called on households to stand together against gender-based violence during the 21-day lockdown period.

People should help each other, especially women, children and disabled people who remain vulnerable to violence and femicide, committee chairperson for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba, said.

“The potential of increased incidents of gender-based violence and femicide is a reality we cannot ignore during these times, with people confined to their homes, because anxiety and stress levels increased due to boredom,” Ncube-Ndaba said.

Understanding the economic impact of this pandemic on not only South Africa but globally, she said, the government’s intervention stimulus package for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMME’s) would contribute to businesses’ ability to continue trading.

The committee had encouraged young entrepreneurs, female-owned businesses and persons with disabilities owning SMME’s to investigate how to access assistance from the government.