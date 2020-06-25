High court sets aside Malema-linked fuel tender

High Court Judge Leonie Windell on Wednesday June 25, called into question the legality of a Tshwane fuel tender by three companies linked to Malema. The court took into account the history of the three bidders which had been awarded the contract and proved to had been depositing millions into accounts linked to the EFF, Julius Malema and the party’s secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini. It was found that these payments were “kickbacks” with regards to the almost R1 billion tender.

One of the successful bidders, Balimi Barui Trading (BBT) belongs to Hendrick Kganyago who paid R15 million to companies linked to Malema and Dlamini. Rival bidder, Q-tique, brought the application before the High Court in Pretoria to be set aside. Judge Windell called the evaluation of BBT’s tender “irrational” and ordered for it to be rescinded.

(Source: amabhunge DM)

Image: southafrican.com