Help police to locate a family of old man Albert Ramafune.

Police in Mpumalanga appeal for an urgent assistance in locating the family of a 70 year old man known as Letholo Albert Ramafume. There is a matter that the police would like to discuss with the family relating to Ramafume.

According to police spokesperson in Mpumalanga Leonard Hlathi the elderly man came to Low’s Creek Esperado Farm in Mpumalanga around 2012 and he became known to Miss Phumzile Milazi as well as Miss Nomanesi Nkosi and the two women diligently looked after the pensioner.

“Ramafume did not reveal much to the two ladies about the exact area where he originates from but only shared that he is from Limpopo province. The old man further indicated that he also stayed at Sternto Farm at Malelane before moving to Low’s Creek. Ramafume has been staying in Low’s Creek ever since” he said

he added that anyone who can assist in locating his family or anyone who might know the whereabouts of Ramafume’s family can contact the Low’s Creek police on 013-710 0111. Alternatively, Ms Phumzile Milazi can be contacted at 0715052169 or contacf Ms Nomanesi Nkosi on 0769154917.