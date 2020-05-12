Health professionals commemorate International Nurses Day

As part of International Nurses Day commemoration, Minister of Health, Dr Zwelini Mkhize, the Deputy Minister Dr Joe Phaahla, together with MECs for Health in all nine provinces will this morning at 11:45 hold a special candlelight ceremony for all nurses in the country.

The minister will participate from KwaZulu-Natal together with the National Department of Health Chief Nursing Officer, Dr Nonhlanhla Makhanya, who will publicly read the Nurses’ Pledge of Service, being joined by all nurses in the country.

The Deputy Minister will participate from Gauteng.

“All nurses across the country, (both in service and even those who are retired) are invited to participate in this special day. Nurses may either log onto the ZOOM platform or engage the public broadcast,” Health Department said in a statement.

“This is in recognition of their hard work, dedication, sacrifice. This moment will also be to acknowledge the nurses’ role as frontline workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The candlelight and the reading of the pledge will happen at the same time in all provinces.

Each MEC together with a small group of nurses in the province will be at the locations indicated below.

KwaZulu – Natal: King Edward Hospital

Western Cape: Tygerberg Hospital

Gauteng: Zone 17 Clinic, Stand no 62064, Sebokeng Unit 17

Limpopo: Helena Franz hospital, Bochum

Eastern Cape: Stutterheim Train Station. (As they will also be launching the Phelo-Phepha Train)

Mpumalanga: Witbank Hospital

Free State: Bophelo House, Icam Centre

North West: Mafikeng provincial hospital

Northern Cape: Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital, Kimberly

The gatherings will be broadcast in a digital platform, ZOOM.

The details are as follows:

PLATFORM: ZOOM (link below)

https://zoom.us/j/91379487169?pwd=a2VzTjBvSXZiMXFCVlVlVVQ5V09kdz09

Password: 154756