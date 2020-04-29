Health professional test positive for COVID-19 at Mapulaneng hospital in Bushbuckridge

One of the health professionals from the Mpumalanga Department of Health has tested positive for COVID-19 at Mapulaneng hospital.

The official was tested on Friday the 24th of April 2020 after she was screened at the hospital entrance when she reported for work and was found to have a high temperature

The result was received late evening on Tuesday the 28th of April 2020. The staff were informed this morning and the primary contacts have been tested and quarantined while awaiting for their results.

The Dental unit is currently closed in order to be decontaminated before it can be utilized. The tracing team is busy tracing the other contacts.

The official who tested positive has since been taken to one of the isolation sites in the province.

MEC for Health, Ms Sasekani Manzini visited the facility this morning and agreed together with management and organized Labour on the way forward to ensure the safety of workers and patients.

The dental unit, casualty and OPD will be the first areas to be decontaminated this evening followed by the other areas until the entire hospital is decontaminated. The MEC indicated that the daily screening of staff will continue and those meeting the criteria will be refered for testing.

The safety of the frontline staff remains a priority for the department and the MEC expressed her gratitude to all the staff for their commitment .

MEC Manzini has called for calm, “ I want to reassure the community of Bushbuckridge that the Department is monitoring the positive cases and their contacts very closely. The community screening and testing will continue and we can verify that it is indeed assisting to identify positive cases and prevent further spread of the pandemic”