Health department vows to fight TB and hypertension in pregnant women

THE Mpumalanga Department of Health has made it its mission to fight tuberculosis (TB) and hypertension (high blood pressure) in pregnant women.

This is according to Thembisile Matsinhe, the department’s Acting Director for Maternal, Child, Women, Youth Health & Nutrition, who spoke to NewsHorn last week.

Matisnhe said the department would continue to interact with pregnant women to educate them about the danger of these two diseases.

“We started our awareness campaign during the pregnancy week commemorated last month. Since most of the women only find out about their TB status during pregnancy, we had decided to take advantage of the TB month commemoration to create strong awareness to educate them about the importance of knowing their status before they fall pregnant,” said Matsinhe.

She said before falling pregnant, women must ensure they visit their clinic or a doctor to check if their health is not compromised. She added that they should also know their HIV status, be screened for TB and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, diabetes and even mental health issues.

“Keep your antenatal card with you always, makes sure that you are registered on Mom Connects; visit your health facility immediately if you experience any of the following: a headache, vomiting, vaginal bleeding, reduced baby kicks, abdominal pains and rupture of membranes. Pregnant women should also avoid smoking, drinking of alcohol and un-prescribed or over the counter medication,” she said.

According to Matisnhe, many pregnant women died in the province as a result of high blood pressure over the past two years. “Hypertension is a silent killer needing serious attention. The number of women killed by this disease is growing.”

The 2016 Saving Mothers Report indicated that TB in pregnancy could have fatal consequences, which includes, low birth weight, prematurity, congenital TB, increased neonatal and maternal mortality.