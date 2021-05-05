Head collision on R544 Road leaves four people dead

A head on collision between a Toyota Corolla sedan and an Isuzu light delivery vehicle (LDV) left four people dead this afternoon around 17h30 on R544 Road between Emalahleni and Verena. Both vehicles caught fire on impact.

Three of the deceased were occupants of the sedan and they include the driver, they were burnt beyond recognition.

The fourth person was a passenger in the LDV. The driver of the LDV was critically injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital in Emalahleni.

The cause of the collision is still being probed by the police working closely with Safety Engineering team from the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison.

The MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe has reiterated a call to motorists to save lives by being super cautious when using the road.

“We are appealing to motorists to be highly cautious. We cannot be counting fatalities everyday on our roads. Motorists must come to the party and use the road responsibly,” says Shongwe.

The MEC is meanwhile sending condolences to the bereaved families and also wishing the critically injured person a speedy recovery.