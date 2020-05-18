Hazyview’s Lowveld Mall management pulls out all safety stops

LOWVELD Mall management in Hazyview said they were coping with the high number of people shopping, even though the COVID-19 pandemic caught them off guard.

According to Twin City Group area manager Freek Schnetler, every day is a learning curve for them considering the influx of people visiting the mall. The company owns the mall.

The mall caters for more than a million people from various rural areas in the Lowveld.

“At first we were supposed to deal with social distancing and hand sanitising all people who are entering the mall and we have managed to become good with that. Now we have to deal with the issue of ensuring all people entering the mall wear masks. Our mandate from now on is that all people entering the mall must cover their noses and mouths and they will also be screened,” Schnetler told NewsHorn.

He said their biggest challenge was parents who brought along their children to the mall, with some arriving as early as 4.30 in the morning with the intension to “be first in the queue”.

“We had tried to make sure that they do not enter the premises, but they always have excuses,” added Schnetler.

He also raised concerns about the visibility of police and defence force members at the mall despite them deploying their own security officials at all entrances.

However, he explained that they sometimes still struggle to control people outside the premises.

“We have a certain limit to control the people around the mall but there are situations that need law enforcement intervention, especially at month-end when grant beneficiaries come here to collect their money. Most people behave when they are around but once there is no police visibility it is very difficult for our security to deal with them,” said Schnetler.

He also said that due to the limited number of people allowed inside the shops, shoplifting had declined as did ATM robberies.

“Our mall is very safe inside and outside, but criminals always have a way. We have managed to combat crime against tenants and customers since their safety is our priority.

“Although the guys who smoke nyaope are still loitering, our security teams know them. So, we always make sure that we stop them before they attack people.” he said.

Meanwhile, a shopper, Dintle Mokoena, said the service at Lowveld Mall was good despite queues are too long.

“With the new set-up at the mall, things are better and queues are moving fast. We now even have water next to the taxi rank to wash our hands unlike before when we had to depend on the toilet.”

Anina Ngomane (79) said she was happy that the mall management always took care of the elders because now they were afforded chairs when queuing and the officials at the mall were always helping.