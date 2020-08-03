Hazyview fuel station workers pleading for better working conditions.

WORKERS at a SASOL petrol station in Hazyview in Mpumalanga are pleading with labour unions to assist them to better their working conditions.

According to workers who spoke to NewsHorn, but wanted to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation by their employer who is the franchise holder, they are forced to work 21 hours per shift, have no personal protective equipment gear (PPE’s), are not registered with UIF and still receive their salaries in envelopes.

“We have tried on several occasions to ask him to do the right thing and instead of listening to us, he fired those raise their grievances and threatened us. He insulted us in front of customers and made it very clear that the unions are not allowed in his business,” they said.

They also said that when they were hired, they were not given contracts. They maintained that it allowed him to treat them the way he did and this enabled him to let them go at any time without following correct procedures. They were forced to work under these circumstances as work is scarce.

“We understand that he gave us jobs, but the situation that we are working under is not normal and we want to have better working conditions. The fact that we don’t have anywhere to report, have forced us to plead with all the unions in our industry to intervene, including the owner of the SASOL franchise,” they said.

The owner of the business Michael Tomlison denied all the allegations made by his employees and said they have their own unions, and they are all receiving their salaries at their banks.

“I must only admit that they work the 21 hour shift during the lock down because we were not making profit and I did not want to get rid of them, I never insulted any of my workers I treat them with respect. They are all registered with the UIF and have their PPEs because it is my responsibility to supply them” he said

He added that he has a structure in place where they can voice their grievances and I always open to listen to them.