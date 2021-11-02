Hazyview – a magical stopover on the way to the KNP

KNOWN for its sub-tropical farming, the small town of Hazyview in Mpumalanga, South Africa (SA), offers the ideal stopover with its plethora of beautiful natural wonders and activities. A week is not even enough to enjoy the splendour of the area.

It is by and large a farming community with its huge banana and macadamia nut industries, contributing to about 20% of SA’s bananas and 30% of macadamia nut harvests.

As gateway to the southern section of the Kruger National Park (KNP) and the Phabeni Gate only 14km away, Sho’t Left day visits to the KNP ensures the best of both worlds.

A mere forty kilometres to the west is the spectacular Panorama Escarpment with its waterfalls, forests and panoramic views of God’s Window and Blyde River Canyon.

A trip to this area is not complete without a visit to the quaint towns of Sabie and Graskop and of course, the historic gold mining village of Pilgrim’s Rest. There a hotels, game lodges, guest houses and a wide variety of accommodation options to suit every pocket. This area is aptly called the Hotel Capital of SA.

Extreme Adventures is a dynamic adventure company, owned and run by two young black female and male entrepreneurs. Having grown up in the rural areas, their expertise and knowledge will provide many memories to last a lifetime. Adrenaline junkies can go quad biking, water rafting and tubing down the Sabie River.

The Shabalala Interpretation of Culture Centre (SICC) is comprised of private and community entities aimed at eradicating poverty, focusing on skills development and job creation. They provide a unique cultural tour during which visitors can observe various tribes and cultures. The close relationship these communities around the KNP have with the Park, provides an insight into how wildlife and people can live together in harmony and benefit from each other.

For good food, MK Carwash & Chesanyama in Mkhuhlu location is well known for SA’s national pastime – the braai – and its meat dishes on the open fire would make any mouth water. While enjoying cultural cuisine and sipping on an ice cold beverage of choice, your car gets washed while true African foot-stomping music would have guests return for more.