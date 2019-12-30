Hawks continue to fight crime to ensure safety festive season

The Hawks in Mpumalanga will continue to fight against crime during the festive season, says Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi.

“During the festive season, we will continue with our operational activities with a focus on serious and dangerous criminals that undermined the safety of our citizens, visitors and the country itself,” said Sekgotodi.

“We would like to thank all personnel who will be working hard during the festive season to keep the country and its inhabitants safe.”

She also thanked members of the public and other stakeholders who played a role in the fight against crime throughout the year.