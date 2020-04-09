Have you been to Malalane Spar from March 27?

THE MPUMALANGA Department of Health has made an urgent call to every person who visited the Malalane Super Spar and the foreign exchange branch in Nkomazi Local Municipality (NLM) from March 27 to date, to come forward for screening and testing for COVID-19.

This follows the closure of the supermarket in the Ingwe Mall after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first case is that of an employee at the Foreign Exchange office in Spar and the other an employee of Spar.

After the two individuals tested positive, the district municipality was requested to intervene and close the Spar as a matter of urgency.

A total of 76 employees have since been screened, tested and are currently in self-quarantine. They are being monitored daily by the Health Department’s outbreak team.

The department would also deploy teams to NLM to screen and test community members as mandated by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mpumalanga premier, Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, had officially launched the screening programme in the Dr JS Moroka Local Municipality on Wednesday (April 8).

For any inquiries contact Dumisani Malamule of the department on 081 790 6307.