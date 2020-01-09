Harry and Meghan call it quits on royalty

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, had announced that they would step down as senior members of the royal family.

They made it clear that they would continue to support The Firm (as the monarchy is known), but would divide their time between Britain and the USA as they forge new careers for themselves and work towards earning their own incomes.

The pair said in a statement that they ” would continue to honour the Commonwealth, the Queen and their patronages and would raise their son with an appreciation for his royal family,” but they would make their own way in the world and launch their own charitable entities.