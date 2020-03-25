Government to assist SMME’s with crisis funding only with proper BEE rating

A complaint had been lodged with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) against government’s plans to make crisis funding for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) subject to black economic empowerment (BEE).

This comes after it was put unequivocally at a press conference that the assistance from the Department of Small Business Development will only be made available in a “demographically representative” manner and the Department of Tourism has released a document indicating that at least 70% of the funds would go exclusively to black controlled companies.

Documents, as part of urgent litigation, stated that it was one thing to say that BEE is a prerequisite for government contracts, ” but it is something totally different when the president had declared that no one is allowed to do business and then refuses to protect certain businesses amid such a drastic step.”