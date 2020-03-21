Government clamps down on unjustified price hikes and product stockpiling to protect consumers

Regulations announced by Trade, Industry and Competition Minister, Ebrahim Patel, dealt with pricing matters during the COVID-19 national issue.

“We are doing this to ensure that we don’t have unjustified price hikes or stockpiling of goods. We are doing this to protect consumers and ensure fairness and social solidarity during this period,” Patel told the media. on Thursday the SA government issued directives under the Disaster Management Act and Regulations with regards to the Competition Act and Consumer Protection Act.

According to the regulations, prices may not exceed the increase in the cost of the raw material. Profit levels should not be hiked higher than in the period just before the period of the Covid-19. “The regulations will cover the full supply chain and will limit price increases of suppliers,” Patel said.

Regarding stockpiling, all retailers would be required to take steps to curb this while ensuring stock availability, including on weekends and month-end. Should companies fail to comply, government may have to set price limits on certain products. Non-adherence to these regulations could see concerned parties heavily penalised. Fines would range from R1 million fines or 10% of a company’s turnover and jail sentences of a year.