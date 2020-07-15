Gospel artist finds solace in music

OUR character is seldom defined by the hardships we encounter in life, and how to emerge from them paves the way to our destiny.

And Fortunate “Nate” Sibanda’s story in the music industry is a true reflection of that.

NewsHorn got an opportunity to talk to the gospel newcomer to tell us more about her recently released debut single, Ngiyeke Sathane, and about her journey in the industry.

The Bushbuckridge-born singer/songwriter said her trials and tribulations were what inspired her to write the song. She also uses it as a tool to motivate fans that might be going through a similar situation.

“The idea came up while I was working at a bar lounge where I was treated like a slave and this deprived me of an opportunity to go to church. I then likened the situation to that of the children of Israel under the wrath of Pharaoh in Egypt.

“The song is simply a call for freedom,” she explained.

She highlighted the fact that music had always been a part of her life as she started singing at church from a young age.

“I was lucky to meet Ticos van Trek of the Ezikatico Projects who organised everything for my song to be recorded, registered and released. I feel honoured to have worked with different musical creatives of which I didn’t know a month ago.

To download the song click: : https://music.apple.com/za/album/ngiyeke-sathane-single/1522727615