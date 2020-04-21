Good Samaritans donate food for the homeless duringlockdown

THE MEC for the Department of Social Development (DSD) in Mpumalanga, Thandi Shongwe, had thanked non-governmental organisations (NGO’s) and other companies which donated food and other essentials to Mbombela’s homeless people.

The items would be given to where needed in the province and not just in Mbombela. The donated items would also be distributed to provincial clinics.

The South African (SA) government had searched for homeless people throughout Mpumalanga and placed them in shelters during the COVID-19 lockdown came into effect.

“The response to government’s request for assistance and donations from the private sector and NGO’s in the fight against COVID-19, is gaining momentum. A consignment of food was donated to us to provide for homeless people,” Shongwe said.

Donations were handed over at Kago ya banna (the Mpumalanga Food Bank) in Rocky’s Drift recently.