Gezani’s single is honouring women

AHEAD of his much-anticipated album, set to be released during the middle of June, singer and song writer, Gezani Bush Rapper, had released a single with a special message to men on how to treat women.

Gezani Bush Rapper, whose real name is Gezani Justice Mkharhi, said his new song, Wansati Wa Hlayisiwa, is about taking a good care of a woman at all times. He said the song was about true love and showing affection, appreciation and hope even during days of adversity. “Wansati Wa Hlayisiwa is a beautifully written song which I believe many people will relate to. It talks mainly about the importance of taking a very good care of your woman,” he said.

“As a nation, we’ve heard a lot of horrible stories about gender based violence. Although the songs also speak about a touching love story, I wrote it to educate men that a woman is not a punching bag. She must be taken care of. I hope it has a positively impact to the people of Mzansi as we deal with the scourge of women abuse.”

The 27-year-old multi-talented artist from Orinoco Village in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, said working on the song was an amazing experience for him. “I wrote this song some time ago and enjoyed it. I worked with a new producer who has always wanted to work with me on a love song. He understood my intention to do a song that will remind men about the beauty of women. It was a great atmosphere in the studio and I think we created a masterpiece on this one,” he continued.

Gezani Bush Rapper worked with local producer, Mikiel Hlungwani, known as Mickzo, from Humulani village in Phalaborwa, on this specific song with the unique message.

Gezani Bush Rapper said Wansati Wa Hlayisiwa was available on all digital music platforms. His business representative, Angel Mathebula from TopTalents Entertainment, said she was pleased to see Gezani Bush Rapper showing growth. “Gezani Bush Rapper is an extremely talented artist. We are working closely with him to make sure that his ability to make music yield more positives. The good thing about him is that he is not limiting himself by only sticking to a hip-hop sound, but also fuses it with some Afropop vocalists. So, we hope that his upcoming album is going to be well-received by the public,” she said.

Gezani Bush Rapper also said that he hoped his yet-to-be-named album would live up to expectations. “Many people have been waiting patiently for my debut album and I can’t wait for them to hear it. In the past years, I have been releasing singles so now is the time to have an album,” he said.