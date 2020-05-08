Get ready to party

Party people brace yourselves from the most anticipated shindig, #Lockdownmusicfestival.

The do will be streamed live on Facebook from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on May 9.

In its third week running the event will see the likes of DJs Equal, King Cedro, Nyama, Zako, Czwe Nkomazi and Spitty on the ones and twos.

This not to be missed gig will be hosted by King Harris and be sure to be dressed to the nines as the theme is black and white.

To be part of the festivities log on: https://www.facebook.com/QuarantineInAllWhite/