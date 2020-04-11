General news on global and SA lock down

With reportedly more than 10,000 dead from the pandemic, French President, Emmanuel Macron, had announced that he country’s lock down which started on March 17, would be extended until end April. South Africa had followed suit and South Africans would now be under lock down until end April. Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa had announced that he and his cabinet would take a 33% pay cut for three (3) months in order to free up finances for urgent measures. Woolworths executives had followed in the President’s footsteps and also taken salary cuts in order to pay all its staff. Most workers in SA however, are awaiting their fate with all leave days already been taken as collateral damage by their companies. According to lawyers, the courts would be inundated with legalities once the lock down is over.