Alex Rose-Innes

Gang related killings in the Cape are continuing to kill innocent civilians. In the latest spate of attacks, a 23-year-old man was killed in Landsdowne in the Cape, while a woman and baby were injured in this alleged gang-related shooting incident.

According to reports, an unknown suspect opened fire at the deceased’s vehicle on the corners of Jan Smuts Drive and Turfhall Road in Lansdowne.

The 25-year-old female and the baby were inside the car when the shooting occurred. The suspect fled with others in a red Opel Corsa and is yet to be arrested.

In another gang-related attack in the Cape, the family of a slain teenager killed in a hail of bullets by unknown gunmen, say they are angry with the lack of police and government support for local communities battling gang violence.

Tamika Solomons (18) was shot and killed by unknown men while walking to a nearby shop in Ottery and died in her father’s arms. Her mother, Jillian Solomons, told IOL that her daughter was shot three times. She was the only person in the street and while police is still searching for the gunman, her devastated family is searching for answers as to why she was targeted.