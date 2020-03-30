Fuel prices drop on April 1

According to the Department of Energy, the price of fuel would decrease on April 1, 2020. Coastal decreases would be much higher than that of retailers inland. (Published in the Government Gazette)

Herewith the drop in inland retail prices:

95 ULP & LRP would decrease by R1.88/litre

93 ULP & LRP would be R1.76/litre less

Diesel with 0.05% sulphur would drop by R1.34/litre

Diesel with 0.005% sulphur drops by R1.35/litre

Illuminating paraffin’s wholesale price is decreased by R1.84/litre

The SMNRP price of illuminating paraffin would be R2.45 less and that would pertain to countrywide retail and not just inland

The maximum retail price of LP Gas drops by R3.78 countrywide