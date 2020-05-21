From Creseldah’s backyard to the international market

THE re-usable Cef-Pads (sanitary towels) had officially been approved by the Proudly South African (PSA) platform.

The drive was initiated by Creseldah Ndlovu from Bushbuckridge, who had been manufacturing these pads for more than 15 years in her back yard to “restore dignity to poor women and girls”.

Speaking to NewsHorn about the project, Ndlovu said this was one of the highlights of all the hard work over the years and she hoped that this would bring more market opportunities and a greater platform to grow.

“Since this is an international campaign (Proudly SA), we are overwhelmed with joy that this project as part of a social enterprise would now unlock many doors to expand our business. Our products will soon be available online as well, which is one of the benefits of being a member of PSA, an excited Ndlovu said.

“As much as we are excited, we understand it very well that to carry the PSA logo on our products, we need to maintain the high quality of our products, but we are already doing our best.

“This is the reason we train our team. It’s not only about being a seamstress, but we all understand that quality comes first,” she told NewsHorn.

Ndlovu said she appreciated everyone who believed in them from the start of the project, while she made it clear that they were continuously growing.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, even before the government recommended the use of cloth face masks, they were already manufacturing washable and re-usable masks, just as the Cef-Pads.

“We were using two layers per mask and after the government recommendations, we complied with the guidelines and now our masks have three cloth layers made of spun bond and all breathable fabrics. We had already manufactured huge quantities of these masks for local game reserves, companies and individuals. This is but one of the supports we appreciate,” she added.

Ndlovu also pleaded with local entrepreneurs to continue to strive for success.

“Now my reusable pads will be sold worldwide even though we started in my backyard and we are now growing from strength to strength. My main goal now is to create more jobs,” she added.