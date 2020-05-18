Free loaves of bread to SASSA beneficiaries

NEW Africa Developments (NAD) gave out free loaves of bread to the elderly and disabled SASSA beneficiaries at Dwarsloop Mall in Bushbuckridge.

NAD CEO, Japie van Niekerk, said they wanted to provide some support and resources to those who needed it most.

“This is the most challenging time for landlords, but these type of initiatives help bring relief to the communities and individuals who need it most. We are doing this despite the fact that we are not receiving full rentals, while still keeping our doors open for trade and maintaining the highest standard of operations, cleaning and hygiene during this time.”

He said the bread initiative had also ensured the SASSA payouts are less strenuous on the elderly, frail and disabled shoppers.

“The food court seating was used as a comfortable, yet highly effective social distancing tool. Chairs were placed at 2m distances so shoppers do not have to stand while waiting for access to grocery stores. Chairs are disinfected after every usage, with complimentary hand sanitiser available at all entrances,” Van Niekerk said.

He added that COVID-19 is a global pandemic which had brought additional strain to an already struggling South African economy. NAD itself is finding the situation strenuous with mostly retail clothing stores not being able to make rental payments.

However, Van Niekerk said, it was at a time such as this that the importance of bringing much needed services to previously undeveloped areas was unlike any other time, with thousands of people relying on essential goods and services close to where they lived. Dwarsloop Mall serves 194 000 people in the Bushbuckridge community.

Elina Ndlovu (78) told Newshorn that she was grateful to have received bread because it would make a difference during these trying times, especially to people like her, who are depending on grants and handouts.

“In times like these, every small thing that you receive for free is highly appreciated because things are now expensive and very difficult to get. I would like to thank the mall management for their support and the bread that they gave us. My wish is to see all people get a loaf of free bread on a daily basis,” Ndlovu added.

The initiative was supported by big retailers such as Super Spar, Boxer and the A1 Food Store in the Dwarsloop Mall.