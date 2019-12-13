Fraudulent licenses behind accidents? Hawks nab Limpopo testing centre suspects

The road traffic management cooperation maintains that two million South Aftrican drivers had acquired their driving licenses through fraudulent transactions.

This had once again come to the fore with various driving schools being investigated and workers at two testing stations in Limpopo being incarcerated for fraud.

According to the Sowetan, the minimum rate to obtain a fraudulent driving license is R8,600. The Hawks arrested 10 suspects at the Malamulele and Mutale testing stations in Limpopo for allegedly selling driving licenses. The serious corruption unit with assistance from the Road Traffic Management Corporation bust open the latest fraudulent driving license operation. All suspects would appear in court today.

IOL Media maintains that half of all South African drivers use illegal and fraudulent licenses.