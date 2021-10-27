FRAUDSTER ARRESTED FOR ABSCONDING COURT

The Kwaggafontein Regional Court remanded Aubrey Lepala Tlala (44) in custody on Monday after he was re-arrested for not showing up at an earlier scheduled court appearance.

Tlala was initially arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Investigation team based in Middelburg for theft related charges amounting to R3 million allegedly stolen from an Auto Teller Machine on 02 November 2012. Tlala was employed by First National Bank branch in Kwaggafontein as a manager at the time of the offence. He made several court appearances but failed to appear in court on 10 October 2021 where the matter was set down for judgement.

A warrant for his arrest was consequently secured and executed on Monday 25 October 2021. He is expected to make a follow-up appearance on 22 November 2021 at the same Court .