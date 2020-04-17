Four suspects expected to appear in court for robbery

Four suspects, aged between 22 and 43, are expected to appear before the Witbank Magistrate’s Court, today, on charges of armed robbery, after they were arrested yesterday, Thursday, 16 April 2020.

The four, were part of a group of five heavily armed men who reportedly stormed into two Filling Stations in two separate incidents. The first armed robbery occurred on the evening of Friday, 10 April 2020, where the men held staff members and customers at gunpoint then robbed them of undisclosed amount of cash as well as cigarettes worth an estimated value of about R75 000.00 and fled the scene.

Police were notified about the incident and immediately commenced with investigations into the matter.

Whilst police were still busy with their investigation, three suspects robbed another shop at a Filling Station during midday of 15 April 2020, where a security guard as well as other staff members were held at gunpoint. These suspects made off with Cigarettes worth about R6000.00, as well as other personal belongings.

The second robbery was also reported to the police and the investigation team knitted all the dots and managed to conduct an Intelligence Driven Operation. Information was gathered regarding the whereabouts of the suspects which police followed and thus managed to arrest the suspects and also found suspected stolen items believed to have been stolen during the robberies.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has applauded members of the public as well as police for the concerted efforts that led to the arrest of the suspects.

The arrest is part of the police’s efforts to remove those who are terrorising the community and they (police) cannot rule out the possibility that these suspects could be linked to other robbery cases around Witbank.