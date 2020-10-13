Four learners were knocked by a taxi in Mkhuhlu.

The Mpumalanga Department of Education is deeply saddened by an accident involving four grade 12 girl learners from Makhosana Manzini High School under Mkhuhlu Circuit in Bushbuckridge Local Municipality this morning.

The four learners were knocked by a taxi combi on their way home after writing their preliminary exams.

Two of them sadly passed away while the other two were rushed to hospital. Of the two surviving learners, one was discharged and the other one is still receiving medical attention at Matikwane hospital.