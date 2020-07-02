Former police Constable senteced for corruption

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Major General Ntombizodwa Mokoena welcomes the sentence pose to a former Constable Maspayi Thalitha Nkumbule(39) for corruption.

In April 2014 Nkambule was the Investigation Officer of the case of reckless and negligent driving whereby she solicited gratification of R3000.00 from the suspect in order for her to make the docket disappear.

The matter was reported to the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Mpumalanga and controlled operation was conducted resulting in the suspect being arrested then charged with corruption.

At the time in 2014, internal disciplinary processes were instituted and she was subsequently dismissed. In 2019 the case was transferred to Serious Corruption Investigation for further handling and the accused was convicted pending sentencing.

On Friday 26 June 2020, the accused was found guilty and sentenced for corruption by the Nelspruit Regional Court to five months imprisonment or to pay fine of R5000.00.

Major General Mokoena further applauded the team for the tolerance during this long term investigation period and also sensitise all members to refrain from corrupt activities.