Former ANC MP Eric Kholwane arrested for allegedly raping his daughters

Former ANC MP Eric Kholwane had been taken in for questioning by police over the alleged rape of his own daughters. The prominent party member, who still plays an active role in the political party in the province, was arrested earlier this morning.

The Mpumalanga branch of the ruling party has since shared a statement on the matter, and we’ve learned that the executive structures have suspended his membership and asked Kholwane to ‘step aside’ while the investigation is ongoing.

The sickening crime that Kholwane is accused of committing spits in the face of a country that is desperately battling against its gender-based violence demons. The ANC has been resolute in its bid to reduce GBV cases, but with one of their own accused of such heinous behaviour, the sincerity of their message is in danger of being severely undermined.

Kholwane has served as a Chairperson of the Communications portfolio committee in the fourth Parliament after the 2009 Elections. More recently, he’d worked as Mpumalanga’s MEC of Finance and he still holds a role on party’s provincial PEC team. However, it seems that the ANC has acted quickly to amend this.